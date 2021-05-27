Some residents of Badagry in Lagos State, on Thursday decried what they called indiscriminate parking of some trucks on Lagos – Badagry Expressway.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the uncoordinated parking was causing accidents and hardship for other road users.

NAN reports that since the Federal Government reopened land borders, some trucks carrying cement to the neighbouring countries like Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana and Senegal, had been passing through the expressway.

It reports that most of the trucks used to park along the expressway indiscriminately to take a respite before continuing with their journey outside the country.

Commenting, Bishop Babatunde Adeyemi, Diocese of Anglican Communion, Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry, Lagos State, said the truck drivers had turned the portion between Ibereko and the roundabout to their parking lots.

According to him, the drivers are gradually taking over one of the two lanes without anybody checking them.

Adeyemi said that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other traffic officials seemed not to notice that the truck’s presence was a problem to motorists.

“The local government should check them now before they become a menace to other road users.

“Both state and local governments should find a place for them to pack so that other road users will not be put to unnecessary difficulties,” he said.