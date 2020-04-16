Some Ilorin residents, yesterday were seen at major markets across the city shopping in total disregard for the lockdown directive by the Kwara State Government.

The state government had, on Tuesday, announced a full scale lockdown, rescinding its earlier decision to set aside four hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for residents to restock their homes.

As early as 12pm, residents had trooped out to markets in Ipata, Emir’s palace, Mandate, Yoruba Road and Baboko.

Residents said a full scale lockdown without setting a day for stocking would aggravate the effect of the COVID-19 on the people.

Mrs Balikis Saheed said unless an alternative was made for the residents, it would be difficult to enforce the order.

She urged the government to have a rethink and arrange for designated places as markets.

Another resident, Ahmed Ishola, said the announcement came late and caught many residents unaware. He urged the state to follow the Lagos example where government made provision for alternative markets.