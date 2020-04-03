Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed three persons in Arimogija community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This development has compelled residents of the town to flee as the Fulani herdsmen have allegedly invaded the town.

The residents of the community lamented that some Fulani herdsmen attacked them, killing three persons on their farm during the week and nothing had been done to check the criminal activities.

They also alleged that a helicopter came into the community and dropped some ammunition for the herdsmen.

They said the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies on the matter.

A resident of the town, who did not want his name mention told our correspondent that the entire community have been living in fear, saying some of the residents have begun to relocate from the community following the Fulani herdsmen’s attack.

The resident said: “The Fulani herdsmen have killed three people in this community in just one week. They killed a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe and his son, Adura this week. They killed another boy, Victor Ejeh. The boy’s corpse was found in the bush after a week that he was declared missing. The cuts on his body showed that he was killed by the bandits

“Again, few days ago, a helicopter was sighted in our community and we later found out that the helicopter brought some arms and ammunition into the bush for the herdsmen to continue in their attack against us.

“We want to appeal to the state government to come to our aid. We need serious presence of security agencies in this community and we don’t want to be taking laws into our hands,” he added.

In his reaction, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, confirmed the killings in the community but said the governor had sent some security agents there to maintain law and order.

He said: ” I have been there, with some people, the people were so bittered about the man and his son that were killed. As they saw us they started protesting but I was able to calm them down.

“They were apprehensive of the fact that they said they saw a particular helicopter that came to the bush and they were suspecting that the helicopter brought some Fulani men to the place to come and attack them probably at night.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro could not be reached to comment on the development as at press time.

