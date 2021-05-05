From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Residents of Ikare Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, were, yesterday, thrown into confusion, following the eruption of sporadic gun shots in the town.

The incident, sources said, was the aftermath of a chieftaincy tussle in the town.

During the ensuing melee, it was learnt that dangerous weapons, such as guns and cutlasses were freely used.

Efforts made by security agents to douse the tension could not yield any meaningful result, and this made many residents flee.

A community leader, who spoke with Daily Sun anonymously, said all efforts to reach the state commissioner of Police and the Commanding officer of the Nigeria Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, were not successful.

He urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prevail on the security operatives to act appropriately, to prevent further loss of lives in the town.