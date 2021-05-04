From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Residents of Ikare Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State were on Tuesday thrown into confusion following the eruption of sporadic gun shots in the town.

The incident, sources said was the aftermath of a chieftaincy tussle in the town.

During the ensuing melee, it was learnt that dangerous weapons such as guns and cutlasses were freely used.

Efforts made by security agents to dowse down the tension could not yield any meaningful result and this made many residents to flee.

A community leader who spoke with our reporter anonymously said all efforts to reach the state commissioner of Police and the Commanding officer of the Nigeria Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure were not successful.

He urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prevail on the security operatives to act appropriately to further prevent loss of lives in the town.