From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Some residents of Ogunabali community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State, on Tuesday night, fled their homes following sporadic shooting by suspected cult groups.

The cause of the shooting could not be ascertained, though some residents told Daily Sun that rival cult groups might be responsible for the incident.

Though, no casualty was recorded, but some residents said the situation created panic, as many residents scampared for safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

A female resident, who craved it remain anonymous, said cultists in the neighbourhood were marking the end of cult activities between the two major cult groups.

She said: “One of them said they had a meeting in the night and agreed to make peace. Whenever they are making peace, this is how they shoot to create awareness, forcing residents run into their houses.

Similarly, an elderly male resident said he was outside with his wife, but that they immediately ran inside, shut their doors and remained indoors.

“If you were here and heard the gunshots you will think there was war going on. People were running everywhere, even cars”.

The source said that the gunshots attracted the attention of the police patrol teams to the area, adding that some residents were fled were yet to return to their homes.