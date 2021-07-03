From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Many residents of Adamagu Akpawfu in Nkanu East Local Govenment Area and Ndiagu-Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have reportedly fled their homes as soldiers allegedly swooped on the communities, destroyed homes and arrested a yet-to-be-determined number of youths.

It was gathered that the soldiers, who came in about eight Hilux vans during the week, laid siege to on the communities till Thursday evening without disclosing the reason for their action.

Some residents said the action of the soldiers might not be unconnected to the ejection, in March, this year, of herders from Akpawfu community by youths. They noted that since then, soldiers have been parading the community, arresting many youths whom they tagged members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

A resident who spoke from hiding told the reporter: “Soldiers numbering over 100 stormed Akpawfu community in Nkanu East about 7:30pm on Wednesday. They moved from street to street, ransacking houses. Before then, they had blocked the major roads leading to the community.

“I don’t know how many people that were taken away yesterday. They were looking for our young men but many of them have run away.”

The source also added that the soldiers returned on Thursday morning with policemen and personnel of Department of State Service (DSS) and blocked all the access roads leading to the community.

Another source said that the soldiers also invaded Ndiagu – Akpugo community, where they razed a house.

“I was in the house belonging to a man popularly known as Bebia at Ugwu-Agba in Ndiagu-Akpugo and few minutes after I moved away from the place, the soldiers came. When they did not see who they were looking for, they arrested all the men around and set the house ablaze.

“As I am speaking to you, our young men have run away and some members of the community are relocating to the state capital for fear of their lives.”

The traditional ruler of Adamagu Akpawfu community, Igwe Christopher Nnamani, who resides in Enugu metropolis, said he received several phone calls from his subjects informing him about an invasion by soldiers.

“I am on my way to my palace. Come there so I can see who I am speaking with. I won’t like to speak with someone I have not seen on telephone,” the traditional ruler said.

When the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 DV, Enugu, Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, was contacted on the development, he declined comments and did not respond to further inquiries afterwards.

