Six persons have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack by suspected terrorists at Rogoji community in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The police on Friday said an assessment of the development is ongoing.

Rogoji community is about two kilometers to Bakura town, headquarters of Bakura Local Government.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Police spokesman, Muhammed Shehu told newsmen in a telephone conversation that confidence building patrols are currently on-going to boost the confidence of the residents.

Abdullahi, a resident of Bakura town, said the suspected terrorists stormed Rogoji community and started firing sporadic gunshots, killing five vigilantes instantly and injuring one who later died at the hospital.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The casualties, it was learnt, have been buried in accordance with religious rites.

“They invaded the Rogoji community about 11pm on Thursday. They came to the community on motorcycles in large numbers with sophisticated weapons, shooting to scare the people away,” the witness said.

He added: “The terrorists went into houses, ransacked from one house to the other, carting away valuables and rustling an unspecified number of animals in the troubled community.

The resident urged the government to provide security operatives with sophisticated weapons to fight the terrorists to a standstill and oust them from the state so that citizens can enjoy peace.