By Sunday Ani

Attempt by some hoodlums from Ajegunle to set ablaze Fidelity Bank brank on Old Ojo Road, close to Maza-maza bus stop in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos this evening was foiled by a group of boys referred to as ‘Maza-maza Boys.’

The hoodlums numbering about five were said to have invaded the bank throwing stones and bottles, forcing the security guards at the bank to flee.

They scaled the fence, entered the premises, vandalised the security post and touched part of the main bank building before the Maza-maza boys got wind of the development and launched a counter offensive attack.

On seeing the number of boys approaching, they took to their heels after they had taken all the phones belonging to the security guards. They were hotly pursued and two of them were caught in the process.

They were handcuffed and made to sit on the ground for questioning.

When Daily Sun got to the scene, the crowd was almost about to descend on them but for the timely intervention of some elderly people.

One of them confessed that they came from Ajegunle with a mission to set the bank ablaze and rob, even as the second person was still denying that he was not involved.

As at the time of filing in this report, the arrested hoodlums were still with the crowd as they wait for the arrival of the policemen from Agboju Division.