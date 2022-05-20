Business activities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, yesterday, were paralysed; schools, banks and others shut down due to the annual Magbo Oro festival.

Apart from the business activities that were paralysed, the annual traditional festival restricted female movement in some core parts of the ancient town throughout yetserday.

Busy areas in the town like Ikorodu Roundabout, Oju Bode, Ladega, Ita Elewa, Ota Ona, Ikorodu Grammar school, Itun Pate, Ajina, Onishigida, Itunmoja and all neighbouring environs were ghost of their selves.

Markets in the listed areas were under lock and key as well as some corporate organisations around the affected suburbs.

Some female workers who are trapped at home condemned the annual day festival which restricted their freedom of movement and could endanger their lives in case of emergencies.

As at the time of filing this report, some men with long sticks were preventing people, especially female from accessing Haruna Bus Stop which is not part of the festival areas, thereby cashing in on the situation to collect N200 each from pedestrians.

Concerned residents appealed to the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Kabiru Shotobi, to restrict the festival to night affairs only, so as not to jeopardise the source of livelihood of residents.