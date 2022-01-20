Residents and commuters plying the 33km Ilesha Baruba-Gwanara road in Baruten local government area of Kwara State have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the ongoing construction of the road, saying the development represents a marked departure from their experience in the past.

Some of the respondents, who spoke to newsmen on the ongoing asphalt overlay of the 33km road, said the intervention of the present administration has reduced travel time, cost of transportation and improved socioeconomic potentials in the agrarian belt.

Alhaji Muhammad Idris, a community leader at Tumbuyan, narrated the harrowing experience navigating through the road for the past 60 years, saying the present administration has brought unforgettable dividends of democracy to the axis.

“My thought on this road is entirely positive. We are grateful to the government. For the past 60 years, we have not seen such a thing here. This is the first time we are seeing this. We are thankful to the government, especially our governor and our speaker who is the son of the soil, Danladi. May God help them to the next level,” Idris said.

He added: “The experience navigating through this road in the past had been terrible. Now 50% is almost conquered. But in the past in the rainy season you cannot come here. The road will cut off.

“The road was abandoned and the new government is trying for us and we are praising it for that. We are truly grateful.”

Idris explained that the road would boost the economy of the area as traders from Oyo, Osun and other parts of the country would be encouraged to buy farm produce from Baruten local government area.

“There are so many farmers in the bush that will be able to bring in their goods from the farms to the nearby villages when the road is good. So many economic activities will spring once the road is fully done, and we have started seeing that,” he said.

“We know that the money coming in is meagre. But we urge the government to finish the road on time. We want the government to finish it within the next 12 months. We want the government to construct the road up till Gwabe beyond Gwanara.”

A commuter, Opeyemi Obisesan, said the ongoing construction has brought huge relief to him and others plying the road, saying the cost of transportation from Ilesha to Gwanara has also reduced.

“Travelling through bike (motorcycle) before now from Ilesha Baruba to Gwanara was N2000 but now it is N1000 because of what has been done. This is because the road is good now as a large portion has been tarred while other sections have been cleared. Before now, we could hardly pass through here with cars. We are now enjoying the road unlike in the past. The road is good. For now, to move from Ilesha to Gwanara is very easy for us,” Obisesan said.

Ibrahim Adamu of Yekira community said he now passes through Ilesha Baruba to Gwanara with his bike with ease and urged the state government to extend the ongoing work to Yekira community.

Anothe resident of Tambuyan Ahmed Halidu commended the Governor and the Speaker for working together to bring development to the area.

“We really appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Engr Yakubu Danladi Salihu for this road which passes through our village. Before this road was very terrible. In fact, before you reach Ilesha from here you must spend one hour. Now, we thank God. We can get there within eight minutes,” Halidu said.

“We really appreciate. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq loves our village and our people, and we love him too. At the right time, we will show him our appreciation.”