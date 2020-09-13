Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have been washed away by Sea incursion.

The communities are Mese which has been completely washed away and Awoye which is about to be submerged by the Ocean.

It was gathered that residents of the two affected oil-rich communities have been rendered homeless following the surge from the Atlantic Ocean which has sacked the affected communities.

The Chairman of Ugbo land Central Working Committee (UCWC), Ogundere Adejugbe lamented that the damages the sea incursion caused the people of the communities are devastating.

He said residents of the two communities have unanimously resolved not to participate in the October 10 governorship election holding in the state.

He said if they participate in the election, the people of the communities will overwhelmingly vote against the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which he accused of abandoning them since the inception of their administration in the state.

Similar incident occurred in the two communities last year but the recent one was more devastating as it sacked all the residents of the towns.