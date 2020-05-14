Residents of Alekuwodo area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for the reconstruction of the roads network within the area.

The road was last rehabilitated when Osogbo was still under the Old Oyo State before the creation of Osun in 1991.

They spoke yesterday when Governor Oyetola inspected the newly rehabilitated roads. The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of job done by the contractor.

The reconstruction of the Alekuwodo road network alongside other roads in the state was approved by the state executive council in February this year.

The 2.86km Alekunwodo roads network cut across Akindeko- Awosuru link road; Adejumo street with Oremeji spur Akinlade street; Isopako street; Adewale street; Ajigbotoluwa with loop to WAEC road.

Some residents of the area, who spoke to journalists, described the project as timely, appropriate and a welcome development, which they said, was capable of boosting their livelihoods. They commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for coming to their aid at this critical period.

The residents also expressed satisfaction with the quality and standard of the roads, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the community.

Speaking after inspecting the roads, Governor Oyetola said he was satisfied with the quality of job done, adding that the project could stand the test of time and measure up with international standards.