Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some residents of Nsukka town has applauded Chief Patrick Omeje, the Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area for his people oriented governance and grading of rural roads in the twenty political wards of the council area, targeting farm settlements.

Omeje had embarked on massive opening and grading of rural roads in the council areas immediately he was sworn in for second term few months ago

to enable all the communities have access roads and to be able to bring out their farm produce to the markets.

Residents in a separate interview with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Thursday said Chief Omeje has done noble since he was sworn in for second term, stating that the grading of the rural roads would give farmers value to their agricultural produce and move the council to the the next level.

Mr Sunday Ugwu a trader at Ikpa commodity market Nsukks said that the current administration of Nsukka LG led by Chief Omeje has reactivated the purpose local government was created, which is to bring governance to the grassroots and accelerate development.

“Omeje has impressively done well, he has redefined local governance in Nsukka, not just only in grading of rural roads in the communities but in other areas of needs.

“Since the creation of Nsukka local government many decades ago it’s only his administration that saw the need to start building Council Legislative complex for councilors.

“This complex has reached 85 per cent completion and hopefully before the end of the year councilors will start having their sitting in that complex.

“Many communities in the area have received electricity transformers from the council to boost power supply in rural areas.

“Presently the Nsukka LG bulldozer is moving from one ward to another to ensure that bad roads in communities are made accessible and motorable, and with that famers in rural area will be able to bring out their agricultural produce to the market.

“My advice to him is that he should not relent in his present commitment and efforts to deliver democracy dividends to the people,”he said.

Mrs Theresa Ezeugwu owner of a business said the quality leadership of Omeje had made Nsukka local government one of the most peaceful local government in the state.

“Residents for a long time now go to sleep with their two eyes closed, because the council is working in good synergy with security agencies in the area,”she said.

Ezeugwu expressed satisfaction on the equitable sharing of CoVID-19 food palliative to the twenty wards that made up Nsukka LG.

“in my ward Obukpa the palliative was shared to all vulnerable people not minding your political or religion affiliations,”she said.

Mr Richard Eze a civil servant commended Omeje dedication to duty to ensure that vulnerable people in the area were given palliative to cushion effect of Lock-down caused by COVID-19.

“the council boss is performing well that was why he was elected for second term,” he said.