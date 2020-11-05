Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Aba, Abia State are now living in fear as members of secret cult groups terrorize parts of the city to avenge the purported death of their members.

Members of the cult groups, according to some residents of Ngwa Road axis of the commercial city, are capitalizing on the relaxed security of the area by the police as a result of the #EndSARS protests to terrify people living in the area in the guise of avenging the death of their members.

A resident, who spoke with journalists and gave her name as Prisca Ofoegbu, said the recent development in their area has become worrisome as they now live in fear.