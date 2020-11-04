Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Residents of Aba, Abia State are now living in fear as members of

secret cult groups terrorize parts of the city to avenge the purported

death of their members.

Members of the cult groups according to some residents of Ngwa Road

axis of the commercial city are capitalizing on the relaxed security

network of the area by the police as a result of the #EndSARS protests

to terrify people living in the area in the guise of avenging the

death of their members.

A resident who spoke with journalists and gave her name as Prisca

Ofoegbu said the recent development in their area has become worrisome

as they now live in fears.

She narrated how she was disposed of her newly bought Tecno phone and

cash worth N100, 000 by suspected cult members in broad daylight

during a cult clash on Tuesday.

She disclosed that residents now sleep with their eyes open, claimed

that the hoodlums have taken advantage of the insecurity in the area

to unleash mayhem on them.

Another resident who gave his name simply as Gideon said the cult

groups which operate mainly within the Ngwa and Ohanku Roads axis,

among other flash points, disclosed that a lot of persons have been

killed in the area.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we were all here and suddenly, people started

running for safety as gunshots rented the air. It was later that we

learnt that it was some secret cult boys that shot one young man”.

Gideon appealed to the state government to come to their rescue and

restore sanity in the area.