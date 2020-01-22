Some residents of Saki town in Oyo State on Wednesday commended Mr Adebayo Shittu, a former Minister of Communications, for his efforts in drawing attention to the need to rehabilitate the community’s water works.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had already granted the request to rehabilitate the water works with the award of the contract and work set to commence on Thursday.

Some residents, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN in Saki, commended Shittu for his efforts on the rehabilitation of the water works.

A community leader, Mr Sarafadeen Onijo, expressed happiness over the projects and praised the efforts of the former minister.

“It is a very good development and I’m really happy just like many other residents today. Mr Shittu used his office as Minister of Communications to influence this project and we must appreciate him, “ he said.

Another community leader, Mr Suleiman Alagbo, also thanked the former minister and expressed happiness over the imminent commencement of work on the project.

“This project is coming at the most appropriate time and we must all thank our father who helped in facilitating this project,” he said.

A middle-aged business woman, Mrs Kamila Adio, said it was important to thank the Federal Government for granting the request of the former minister.

” In addition to thanking both the former minister and the Federal Government, we must also ask for adequate monitoring,”she said. (NAN)