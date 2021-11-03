From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Residents of Palace Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State barricaded the Upper Mission Extension Road over the alleged abandoned Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) road project in their community.

Addressing reporters in Benin, the Odionwere of the community, Pa Robert Owen, 74, said the road was contracted to the NDDC in 2014 and the commission did a little job and abandoned it halfway.

‘You can see the gully and no attention from the NDDC that stopped the work,’ Owen said.

‘We are calling on the Edo State Government to prevail on NDDC to come and complete the job.

‘The road was done halfway and was substandard.’

Another resident, Gladys Kadiri, 63, said the poor state of the road which has resulted in the unprecedented flood in the community, has compelled her relatives to stop visiting her.

She said she has made frantic efforts to salvage the situation with the help of the people in the area but all was to no avail as the flood occasioned by the abandoned road project keeps wreaking more havoc in her compound.

Mrs Doris Osayande, a shop owner in the area, said she has lost thousands of naira worth of goods to flooding due to the bad road.

A tricycle operator, Mr Friday David, who plies the road on a daily basis, said all he works in a day goes into repairs of his tricycle and in the end, he is left with nothing to take home due to the bad road.

A visit to the NDDC office in Benin, an official of the commission who failed to disclose his name, said that the person in charge of projects was on vacation, based on that, he cannot speak on the issues.

He also said that he was new to the state just as he said that the issue will be investigated.

