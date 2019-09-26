Moshood Adebayo

Hundreds of residents in Mushin, Lagos, have protested exorbitant electricity charges by the Ikeja Power Distribution Company, (IKDC) and demanded the firm provide them pre-paid meters.

Under the aegis of Concerned Residents Community (CRC), the protesters yesterday, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja with placards and chanting chanting solidarity song.

Chairman of the group, Yusuf Kadiri, condemned the over billing and persistent mass disconnection of consumers by Ikeja Disco and appealed for intervention from the state government.

Kadiri also alleged that staff of the IKDC had been demanding that residents pay N39,000 before being issued prepaid metros, which was against the practice few years ago when prepaid meter were supplied to consumers free.

“First of all they only give us light for about six to seven hours daily and bill us between N27,000 and N30,000 monthly while those using prepaid pay between N2,000 and N3,000 monthly.

“Worst of it all, in the last four days, without any notice, they embarked on mass disconnection of our light. So, we are here to appeal to our representatives to intervene in the matter on our behalf before the breakdown of law and order”, Kadiri said.

A member of the Assembly, Rotimi Olowu, who addressed the protesters, commended them for their peaceful conduct and promised that their case will be presented plenary when next they meet.