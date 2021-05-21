From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Youth in Sokoto South local government area of Sokoto state on Friday protested against incessant power outage in their area.

The youth after a deliberation with elders of the community matched to the Head Office of Kaduna Electric along Kaduna Road to officially complain what they described as discriminatory power supply to their area.

Spokesman of the youth, Umar Nasir said many small business owners and artisan in the area have suffered from this action of the distribution and life have become unbearable to many residents considering the hot weather in the state.

He however called on the electricity company to act fast or they will cease to pay electricity bill and disconnect the area from the grid.

“Even communities that are reluctant in paying electricity bill are giving constant power supply while old airport, Offa Road, Tamaje, Dambuwa that pay regularly are made to suffer unjustly.” Nasir further explained.

At the Head Office of the Kaduna Electric, a team of security personnel were drafted to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Effort to speak to the official of the Kaduna Electric in Sokoto was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.