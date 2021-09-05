From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thousands of residents of Ughelli, the headquarter of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have been rendered homeless following flood that submerged the area on Sunday.

The flood, which resulted from torrential rains that continuously pounded the city in the past three days, have damaged documents, destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Areas worst hit include Up-Agbarho Street, Omoyibo Street around Zion City School, Ighagbomi, St Mathias Anglican Church Road, Makolomi, Onogharigho, some Houses along the East West Road, Samuel Oteri Street, Pipeline area, Second Amekpa, Ekrejebo, Oteri New Layout, Ekiugbo New Layout, Uloho Avenue axis among others.

Some displaced victims of the flood said they woke up Sunday morning to see flood water in their houses.

Mr. Godwin Ighoavwata who resides at

Omoyibo Street, lamented that several persons were being rendered homeless and properties worth millions of naira being destroyed by the flood.

Ighoavwota decried that the natural water channels and drainages in the area have been blocked, appealing to relevant authorities to come to their aid by opening up the blocked drains

He claimed that over 50 buildings in Omoyibo and Ighagbomi streets have been swallowed by the flood, noting that the development would bring untold hardship on victims.

Ighoavwata blamed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for building road and drainage in the area without proper channel to take out water from the area, adding that the said road which was built about six years ago with concrete has already failed.

Also, the Vicar of St. Mathias Anglican Church, UK Street, off Up-Agbarho Street, Rev. Festus Azikiwe said some houses in the area and the road leading to the church were submerged by the flood.

Another resident of Omoyibo Street, Mrs. Vivian Blessing said: “I am short of words. The flood situation is unbearable. As you can see, flood water has taken over our compound. I suggest that the residents and the government should work together to find a lasting solution to this problem.”

A resident of Ighagbomi street, Mr. John Okeoghene, said: “the overwhelming flood is caused by lack of a proper drainage and pouring of dirts into the water channels.

“Most of the residents of this area saw this coming but we could not avert it. It is our collective responsibility to dispose our dirt properly and not in the water channels. Now, see the results. We cannot move comfortably in our own locality as everywhere has been taken over by flood.”

A resident of Pipeline area, Mrs. Kevwe Ejovwoke said: “the water is much and health-wise is not good for the residents. This water needs a proper channel and unless something is done about it, it will only get worse.”

Resident of Ekrejebo, Mr. Samson Okuna also lamented the situation, calling on the State Government to build drainages in the area to channel the water.

Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr. Chris Onogba while reacting, promised to visit the affected areas to assess the extent of damage done by the flood, and assured residents of the affected areas of the state government’s intervention.

