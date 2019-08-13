Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Providence was kind to a 27-year-old woman, Mrs. Praise Eberechi Eze, as she was saved from killing herself and her two-year-old baby boy in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Monday evening after dropping a suicide note.

Mrs. Eze who was said to have been trapped in an abusive marriage, had thrice returned to her parents but was at each time sent back to go and make her marriage work, had sometime in April threatened to kill herself and her baby boy.

She had while narrating her ordeal on her Facebook timeline in April written: “We live in a society where no one cares. You live in an abusive marriage, no one cares, society, friends, and relatives.

“They tell you to pray and endure while the assault is on the increase. You pack home and they tell you to go back and make your family work. Verbal abuse increases, you are called bad wife, bastard, you smell awful, you feel you made a 2.1 in school, come and get money for clearance.

“When family fails you because you are married, you damn the consequence, take a life and serve the jail term.”

According to a close source, the last paragraph of her post might have been intended for her ploy to murder her husband, but later opted to take her own life and that of her son.

However, our correspondent gathered that Mrs. Eze on Monday morning, dropped a suicide note in which she wrote: “Soon, I will die, and will take my little man along. I won’t leave him to the suffering of verbal abuse; we will go to a place where there is peace unlimited. When I die, don’t write an epistle for me. When I die, I should be buried in my father’s house to avoid havoc. When I die, don’t cry, ‘cos all is well in life and death.”

It was further gathered that she deleted the post minutes after and also stopped taking calls from friends who saw the post and started calling her line, triggering fears that she might have gone away to harm herself.

Some Facebook users who had earlier made screenshots of her post sent it out, asking for help for her, until late on Monday night when she was said to have been tracked to a primary health centre in Okpuno, Awka, where she was taken to for treatment by some residents who rescued her.

Meanwhile, many spirited individuals have been making promises to rehabilitate the young lady, with some promising to fund the completion of her education, just as the matter had been reported to the police.