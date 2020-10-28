Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Scores of residents from neighbouring communities around Ossissa junction on the busy Asaba-Ughelli expressway in Delta State on Wednesday staked their lives scooping fuel which spilled out of a fallen tanker.

The tanker laden with 16,000 litres of the highly inflammable content was said to crashed earlier in the day with the contents gushing out.

Although the fallen tanker caused panic among the residents, they nevertheless defied fears as they scrambled to scoop fuel with buckets, jerricans and other containers of various sizes.

According to a local source, the presence of security operatives did not also deter those who scrambled for the fuel. The source added that the driver of the il-fated tanker was trying to manoeuvre to the other side of the road when it fell. “The tanker wanted to deliver the fuel to a petrol station in Ogwahi-Uku but unfortunately fell at the Ossissa junction. “People are not afraid, they mediately started fetching the fuel from the tanker,” the source said.

Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta State, Kenneth Ogbonna, said he was unaware of the incident, adding that he was on vacation.

However, the owner of the consignment who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, expressed sadness over the incident.