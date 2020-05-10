Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Residents of Adol Awam Street in Mbukobe area of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, have lamented the stench oozing out from a poultry farm situated opposite Xeme Suites Hotel.

They complained that the foul smell from the poultry house has made life unbearable for them, adding that some residents have been forced to relocate from the area because of the unbearable nature of the farm’s odour.

They called on the state government to intervene in order to save them from potential health hazards posed by the air pollution from the farm.

The poultry farm is also adjacent to Chidimma Hospital, a private medical facility on Adol Awam Street.

A resident of the area and Manager of the Xeme Suites, Mr. George Moore Ogbonna, lamented that the unbearable odour from the poultry farm has affected his business adversely as customers were beginning to avoid his hotel.

In a reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji told newsmen that the governor had directed the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Emmanuel Uguru, to urgently look into the matter.