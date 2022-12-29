From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Senator representing Anambra North district in the Senate, Stella Adaeze Oduah has been applauded for the renovation of several health centres and health facilities/clinics across the seven local government areas of the zone due to her priority on healthcare and wellbeing of the constituents.

Oduah who had declared a state of emergency on health care delivery in the zone due to the deteriorating health facilities in the area.

Among the primary health care centres and staff quarters renovated included those at Umunankwo, Okpoko and Ogbakuba in Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State.

Speaking on the transformation of the health centre at Ogbakuba a riverine village, a staff of the centre Mrs. Juliet Obiozor said that before the renovation of the health centre by Sen. Oduah it was like a dead zone and where animals harbour.

“Health is wealth and he who is concious of his health is open to more opportunities than he who isn’t. Health centres in Nigeria are undermined by poverty and poor maintenance but senator Oduah has taken the bull by the horns by maintaining the health facilities in her district.

“Oduah, has undoubtedly proven her love for Ndi Anambra North, by the renovation of various health centers, as well as make provisions for it’s maintenance” said Obiozor.

A resident of Okpoko Chief Mica Onyedikama described Senator Oduah as a saviour to the people of not only Okpoko bug the entire Anambra North due to the level of decay in healthcare service.

“Oduah has conducted several medical checkups in every area of Anambra North, which has helped a lot of people health wise as well as save cost. Many testimonies from various areas of Anambra north. Oduah has undoubtedly proven her effortfulness and ability to represent us again at the national level.

“Health care centres are highly beneficial in the society as it assists in the elimination of diseases and uncertain deaths. A number of deaths have been recorded as a result of inadequate medication and absence of suitable equipments at the various hospitals in our area today which Oduah had come to salvage and minimized.

“Following the renovation, the standard of the health care centres has been elated as the patients will be administered with suitable medication in a conducive environment” Chief Onyedikamma stated.

Another resident of Nsugbe Miss Ijeoma Nwoji said, “the health centres staff and residents are excited with the new development and we thanked and pledge their maximum support to health friendly senator.

“It is health that is the real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.”says Mahatma Gandhi. Oduah did not just sponsor a bill to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Onitsha. But she went on to donate emergency ambulances to the new FMC and other hospitals in the Senatorial District. That not withstanding, she also facilitated the facelift of Infrastructural facilities in many hospitals in the Zone.

“These has caused a turnaround in the lives of the in inhabitants of the affected communities and improved their health system. Senator Stella Oduah remains the best Anambra North should embrace, come 2023” she said.