From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Despite the suspension of the sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) only very few people came out this morning in Awka.

As at noon, the motor parks are still empty, with few people hanging around waiting for buses that are not in sight.

No bank was opened, fuel stations and departmental stores are all under lock and keys, only very few shops in the streets opened.

Though some private vehicles and shuttle buses are plying the roads in the state capital, there are no vehicles in the parks especially for either Onitsha or Nnewi passengers.

Most of the vehicles plying the roads are security vans carrying fully armed policemen, soldiers or Civil Defense personnel.

Speaking to The Sun, a woman who managed to open her restaurant close to the Unizik Junction said the announcement of the cancelation of the sit-at-home came late yesterday when people have already decided to be off duties today.

She further said, “You know many people are living in fears here and every flying news keep them threatened.”

Mr. Ike, a businessman whose shop is within Aroma Junction, said the situation in the state is very confusing, “You don’t know who is who. You don’t know when it is IPOB that is giving order or the government impersonating IPOB and you come out to be attacked, no body want to die or have your means of livelihood destroyed.

“But now it is getting clearer that it is IPOB that really made the announcement on postponement of the sit-ay-home, I am sure people will be coming out gradually. I am happy that the cancelled it and I want to thank them for listening to the voices of the elders and leaders of Igboland.”

