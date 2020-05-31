George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Commuters carrying on businesses either in Owerri and Orlu in Imo have lamented the deplorable condition of the Owerri – Orlu expressway saying it has now become a death trap.

This is just as the member representing Njaba state constituency, in the Imo state House of Assembly , Hon. Uju Onwudiwe who expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the road disclosed that she has taken up the matter with governor Hope Uzodinmma, to ensure the resumption of work on the road.

The road which also links Anambra state was one of the major projects of the Okorocha’s administration. But, while it still being constructed, large parts of the road had already caved in.

But,the short lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha knowing the importance of the road had resumed reconstruction on the road, however,the work on the road was stopped since January 2020 when Ihedioha was removed from office by the Supreme Court.

However, the condition of the road has become worse with the commencement of the rainy season in the past months making it a nightmare for commuters and travellers plying the road.

According to one of the drivers , Ambrose Okwara who is into petroleum product haulage between Imo and Anambra states lamented that the Road has become a nightmare for drivers plying the road , and that situation is worse on the Njaba River axis and that whenever it rains that is a serious danger any driver to ply the road.

“just little drop of rain is a serious danger to everyone passing through here”.he lamented.

Also, Emeka Anajemba, lamented that his truck which was loaded with timber fell on the road, because of the terrible condition of the road .

He also said that many articulated vehicles most times get stuck on the bad section of the road.

Anajemba lamented that the road is the only one that commuters from Orlu, Ideato and Njaba easily use to access Owerri, the Imo State capital, adding that with the bad spots, travelers were now easy prey in the hands of hoodlums within the area.

Speaking to journalists, at the weekend Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe, assured the people of the area and road users that work would resume on the road soonest.

According to her, “I have met with Governor Hope Uzodimma about the deplorable condition of the road and he promised that work would commence immediately on the road. And I know that he will fulfill his promise.

“Between now and two weeks time, I will make sure that he fulfills his promise of working on that road. Even today, a fully loaded lorry fell there. It’s not a good sight at all.

“This road in question is a very busy road that connects Imo and other states like Anambra. We shouldn’t allow it to go bad because of its economic value to the state.”