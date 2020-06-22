Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has advised the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to resign his position as Deputy Governor of the state in the interest of peace.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, said it is better for Ajayi to tow the path of honour and peace by resigning from office since he was sponsored by the party on the same ticket with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He described the current development in the state as a worrisome and unfortunate one, saying that it is disturbing that the journey which commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry this soon.

‘We wished Hon Ajayi had not taken this decision, after a series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the state to forestall this migration,’ he said.

He added that ‘the State Working Committee of our party is taken aback by a reported statement credited to Ajayi that he would remain the Deputy Governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit. This statement is vexatious.

‘It is imperative to remind Ajayi that he ran on an APC ticket given to Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and both were sponsored by the party. Now that he chooses to defect, the party advises Agboola to tow the path of wisdom and resign honourably as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

‘Ondo State APC wishes him and his followers a safe trip to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We will, however, be willing to reabsorb them whenever they opt to retrace their steps,’ he added.