Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State has insisted that the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi must resign his position, having defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Leaders of the party in the area met yesterday in Igbekebo and resolved that the deputy governor resigns with immediate effect.

The embattled deputy governor who hails from Ese-Odo Local Government Area recently left the APC for PDP where he is contesting the governorship position.

Also, the party expelled the member representing Ese-Odo state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Success Taiwo Torukerijoh for alleged anti party activities.

The party also alleged Torukerijoh of misrepresenting the then party in the House of Assembly.

Hon Richard Omosehin moved the motion for the expulsion of Torukerijoh and was seconded jointly by Donald Ojogo and Corporal Nanaopiri.

The APC leaders criticised the deputy governor for his continuous stay in office and advised him to resign immediately.

They wondered why Ajayi decided to castigate the party that brought him to office.

The State Deputy chairman of the APC, Agara Ikoto Atili who presided over the meeting said the party took the decision after discovering that Ajayi was not ready to leave office.

The meeting was attended by notable leaders of the party including the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Deputy Chief of Staff, Jimi Kuforiji, among others.