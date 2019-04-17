Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has directed all political appointees to submit their letters of resignation by April 30, ahead of the May 29 inuaguration of his new administration.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, said the governor will exercise his constitutional prerogative to decide on re-appointments, while giving the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance adequate time to compute severance payments and reconcilation of liabilities.

According to the directive, each notice of resignation must be submitted along with a handover note, signed by the political appointee on behalf of the ministry, department or agency or office to which he or she had been appointed.

Aruwan said all resignation letters should be properly addressed to the Principal Private Secretary.

The governor’s spokesman said El-Rufai thanked all the political appointees for their contributions and service to the state during his first term.

“As he constitutes the team that will assist him in his second term, the governor said he expects the process to be enriched by handover notes from the political appointees and the report of the Transition Committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

“The government’s notice specified that the following appointees are expected to comply with the directive: All commissioners in the State Executive Council, all Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Managing Directors, General Managers and other heads of agencies.

“Others are Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governors.

“Excluded from compliance with this directive are full-time commissioners of certain state executive bodies, who retain their tenured appointments in the following agencies: Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Assembly Service Commission, the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM), the Peace Commission, Public Procurement Authority and Water Regulatory Authority

“Due to recent adjustments in roles within the government, the occupants of and recent appointees into the following offices are also exempted from the directive to resign. Others exempted are Commissioner of Finance, Principal Private Secretary, Accountant-General, Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company, Managing Director, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company and any other political appointee sworn-in or appointed to their current role within the last six months,” the statement said.