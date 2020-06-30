Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to resign from office, the deputy governor having already left the All Progressives Congress (APC) party on which platform he was elected.

The South-West Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Ayo Fadaka, who spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme, said Mr Ajayi ‘should do what he thinks is honourable by resigning if he feels he could no longer cooperate with’ the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The PDP spokesperson added that it is up to the governor and the APC to make an appraisal of whether they still have a running mate in Mr Ajayi as deputy governor since his defection to the PDP.

‘Impeachment is expected to be initiated if it is considered that person to be impeached has committed high crimes against the state,’ the party spokesman said.

‘The constitution says that for every governor that will contest, he should have a running mate and that’s why there is always a deputy governor to assist the governor. The governor picked Agboola Ajayi, the PDP was not part of whatever they were doing when they decided to run with each other

‘And if they still feel comfortable running with each other, we do not want to have an input into it. Ordinarily, it is up to Ajayi to do what he thinks is honourable by resigning if he feels he could no longer cooperate with the man who placed a level of trust in him to assist him in doing his job.’

Mr Fadaka called on bigwigs in other parties who had previous ties with the PDP to return to the party, adding that the PDP is always happy to gain back former members.