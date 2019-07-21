The All Progressive Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter, on Sunday called on the expelled APC North West Vice Chairman, Mr Inuwa Abdulkadir, to resign from all Federal Government positions he is currently occupying.

A statement signed by the party’s State Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, said Abdulkadir should follow the path of honour and resign from all such positions.

Achida commended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adam’s Oshiomhole and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for adopting resolutions of the party at Ward, State and Fedetal levels to expel Abdulkadir from the party.

“The effort will surely assist in ensuring that we uphold the spirit of fair play and justice among party members.

” This action will further enhance cohesion and unity at all levels of party hierarchy.

” The development is also significant, because it will further strengthen rules and justice, and that one should only reap where he sows” Achida said.

He said the expulsion of Abdulkadir was a huge relief to APC loyalists in Sokoto state.

Abdulkadir was expelled from the APC for anti party activities, sabotage and disloyalty.

Achida explained that the former officer failed to live up to the expectations of his exalted office and therefore deserved the action.

” The action of our national headquarters has also added another feather of honor to the party, for having a listening leadership that carries its various state chapters along in all its affairs.

” We want to take this opportunity to call on Abdulkadir to take this development in good faith and regard it as reward for his actions or inactions.

“We further request that he follow the path of honor by resigning from all federal appointments which he got by virtue of his election into the NWC of the party.

” We are convinced that his continued stay in offices such NAFDAC Governing Board and others will be another chance for him to further sabotage activities and programs of the Federal Government,” he said.

According to him, Abdulkadir now has ample time to attend to the many offices given to him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that APC in Sokoto State had passed a vote of no confidence on Abdulkadir.

The resolution started from the APC executives of Magajin Gari ‘A’ Ward in Sokoto, followed by Sokoto North Local Government, State party leadership and party representatives in the State and Federal legislatures. (NAN)