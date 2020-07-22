‎ Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Chief Blessing Agbomhere, has challenged the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to resign if he cannot guarantee the protection of lives and businesses of people of the state.

Chief Agbomhere who spoke against the backdrop of recent outcry of Edo businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, that Governor Obaseki orchestrated attacks on him aimed at tarnishing his person.

Agbomhere told newsmen in Benin City that many political leaders and businessmen in parts of the state have allegedly suffered in the hands of Governor Obaseki since his assumption of office in 2016.

He described it as irresponsible for the governor to destroy businesses owned by Edo people when he swore an oath to protect their lives and properties.

Reacting to Agbomerhe’s challenge, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Efe Stewart, said the allegation is not true and ridiculous, adding that it smacks of the handiwork of mischief makers who are acting out the scripts of their paymaster.

He said Obaseki has been busy in his office and is occupied with programmes and policIes designed to better the lot of people of the state.

“You know that is completely not true; that story is falsehood. When a man fails to live up to his expectations at home, he will automatically humble himself before his wife. That is what has happened in the politics of Edo state.

“The governor is busy working, taking care of people of the state and he has been there delivering dividends of democracy to the electorate who voted him into office and the welfare of the people is his concern in Edo state. How come, that story is untrue; well, that is the handiwork of mischief makers who are hatching the script of their paymasters. The people you are talking about are jobless”, Efe said.

According Agbomhere, those that have either been sent to prison, publicly humiliated or have their property destroyed were countless in the state.

“I find it a betrayal that Governor Obaseki finds pleasure in destroying Edo people’s properties and businesses at his pleasure. How can a man who swore to build Edo economy be the one destroying businesses and chasing out those that are bringing in various investments to the state.

“What is disheartening is that those suffering in the hands of Obaseki were people that helped him to power”, adding that persons such as, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo and Adams Shaba were out in prison for many months.

“Obaseki has allegedly betrayed all who helped him to power. He destroyed multi million naira hotel owned by Tony Kabaka. If he meant well for Edo people, and wanted to seize Kabaka’s Three Star Hotel to demonstrate his allodial power as governor, he would have seized the building and use it as isolation center.

“I was attacked at the Benin Airport on the state government orders; Alhaji Suleiman Egele of Jattu was declared wanted by Obaseki’s government for two years. Kola Edokpayi was arraigned and imprisoned on trump-up charges. Obaseki personally supervised attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide, he stopped Dr. Pius Odubu from getting NDDC job, he wrote a petition against former State Chairman of Edo PDP and now PDP Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and asked police to arraign him, and Chief Francis Inegbeneki went submarine to save himself from Obaseki’s capricious tendencies, amongst several others that were harassed” Agbomerhe said.

Besides, he said “Chief Joshua Ogene in Okpilla was arrested on trump up charges and many others declared wanted.

“He went after his benefactor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and now it is Captain Hosa Okunbor, who is a well-respected businessman in Nigeria who sponsored his election in 2016.

“Obaseki’s threat to burn down Hosa’s farm that has employed hundreds of Edo people and feeding thousands of Nigerians and also the attempts to revoke the C of O of Captain Hosa’s properties in parts of Edo State are being done mala fide against the developmental interest of Edo people.

“These acts are have been committed and are still being committed by a man that never contributed anything to the development of the state before he became governor.

“I am calling on Godwin Obaseki to immediately resign for the abuse of the office of the governor of Edo State and for betraying the oath of office of the Governor of the State to protect the lives and property of Edo people. Obaseki is no longer fit to be Edo Governor”, he said.

