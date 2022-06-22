South South Zonal Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has demanded the resignation or outright sack of the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini.

Agbomhere is asking for Igini’s sack over his role in the controversy rocking governorship and senatorial primaries in the state.

The APC chieftain accused Igini of “biased, partial and reasonably shows the act of a man who is indebted, compromised, and running higgledy-piggledy to appeal to his pay-master.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Agbomhere was reacting to earlier comments made by the Igini regarding the state governorship and senatorial candidates.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Agbomhere said it is not in the place of Igini to dispute the primaries that produced the candidates.

“As far as the APC primaries in Akwa Ibom States is concerned, the role played by Igini so far is biased, partial and reasonably shows the act of a man who is indebted, compromised, and running higgledy-piggledy to appeal to his pay-master.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by virtue of its statutory obligation to Nigerians, ought to be a neutral umpire in the electoral process. Parties that participate in primaries and who are members of a political party, are in the best position to disagree over the outcome of an election, not INEC. It is not in the place of Igini to dispute the primaries, except he is a member of APC and a contestant in the said primaries.

“Let me further emphasise that it is the duty of the political party to send names of their candidates to INEC and not Igini. If Igini has personal issues with Senator Godswill Akpabio, he should avail himself of a different forum to sort the issues out with him, as we will not allow him to stand as an impediment to the imminent victory of APC in Akwa Ibom and the South-South of Nigeria. And having done what he has done, Igini is no longer fit to be INEC Resident Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .