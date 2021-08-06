Northern body under the auspices of Arewa PDP Support Group from the 19 northern States and the FCT has called for the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus to save the party from total collapse.

Addressing a press conference, the National Coordinator of Arewa PDP, Yahaya Salisu said the call for resignation of Secondus has become necessary because the party has lost serious minded members to ruling APC as a result of his alleged incompetence.

Salisu noted that continue stay in office by Secondus will deny PDP victory in 2023 general elections, hence the collective decision to ask him to humbly leave office.

He said a political party is not a private enterprise, adding that PDP is greater than an individual and can not be sacrificed to satisfy an individual’s interest.

“We wish to call on the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to Resign with immediate effect, so as to safe our party from total collapse, as already, we have lost Governors, BoT member, National Officers, Senators, House of Representative members and many to the APC.

“So far our National Youth Leader, Hon Odey have threatened to resign, if Uche Secondus fails to vacate office and we cannot sacrifice our leader for Secondus.

“If our NEC, NWC, BoT and other critical stakeholders of the party fail to positively intervene by asking the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to resign, we of Arewa PDP Youth Forum, will mobilized our members from the 19 Northern States and FCT for a total closure of the Wadata Plaza, in the first instance on Tuesday, 10th August, 2023 and if that fails to yield result, we will have no other option than to remobilized and Resign our membership of PDP in multitude, with immediate effect.

“We have extensively investigated and looked into the allegations by some Pro Secondus disciples on the claim that the National Officers who resigned were paid to do so and they specifically mentioned them being given N25m each. Our findings revealed that their claims are false and lack substance.

“The question to ask is, why should anyone offered such huge amount to National Officers of the Party, who are all Deputies and whose tenure in office is less than four months, just to resign?

“It is our belief and conviction that those National Officers who resigned, did so out of the love for the party and the urge to see sanity being restored. These are men and woman of high integrity and financial stability.

“We believe that those false allegations are meant to distract party faithfuls from the main issues as it affects the National Chairman, Uche Secondus. We urge our members and stakeholders of the party to disregard such distractive call and focus on sanitizing our party.

“This collective endorsed decisions are bound out of a sincere desire to save our party from hijack and subsequent losing of the 2023 general elections. We wish to call on all meaningful leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, to be steadfast and prayerful. It is our belief that the internal conflict resolution mechanism activated by NWC will consider our resolutions”. Salisu said.