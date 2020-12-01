By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Akure, Ondo State, Adewale Giwa, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘high-handedness’ has caused a major setback to national advancement in the country, just as he urged him to resign if he can’t guarantee security of lives of Nigerians.

Giwa, while speaking at the 19th anniversary of the church, said Nigerians had chosen their destiny by allowing President Buhari to rule the country for another four years.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to stay strong despite the challenges confronting them, saying ‘it’s unfortunate that we have a president who doesn’t listen to the yearnings of his people.’

He said: ‘President Buhari’s high-handedness has brought a setback to Nigeria in all ramifications. If they could kill a first-class monarch in Ondo State, who is now safe in this country?

‘If the wife of Ondo State Chief of staff could be kidnapped easily, who knows who is next? As of now, God is our security. Even Buhari is not safe in Aso rock because the citizens are not happy,’ he added.

Also speaking, a religious leader in the State, Pastor Ebenezer Ologunowa, called on President Buhari to resign if he could not curb incessant killings in the country.

Ologunowa, who is the leader of Christ Sanctuary of Praise Gospel Church, Akure, said: ‘Let me advise President Buhari to resign if he cannot manage the security of Nigeria.

‘They never promised us that our people will be killed like animals. Buhari’s sense of sight ought to have advised him to quit instead of staying in the office without any meaningful contribution to the development of Nigeria,’ he stressed.