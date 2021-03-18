From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mzough-U-Tiv (MUT) Tiv socio-cultural organisation has called on members of the House of Representatives to compel the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, to honourably and voluntarily resign his position as deputy speaker.

MUT made the call following the recent refusal by the Deputy Speaker to allow the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Mark Gbillah, to present a petition on behalf of the Tiv people in America on the alleged taking over of the Tiv ancestral lands by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, President General of Mzough-U-Tiv Worldwide CP Iorbee Ihagh (retd) demanded that Wase must tender a public apology to the Tiv people and that the petition must be re-presented on the floor of the House.

Reading from a press statement which he jointly signed with the Secretary General of the organisation, Chief Ihagh, expressed deep shock over what he described as the Deputy Speaker’s misconduct adding that the lawmaker, by his action, visibly frustrated, abused and undermined democratic processes, principles and procedures.

‘We want to say without any contradiction that our members in the diaspora have the right under the provisions of our constitution and even that of Nigeria to contribute, question and seek explanation on the state and condition of kith and kin.’

Ihagh, who noted that MUT is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, stated further that Wase’s calculated attempt to quash the presentation of the petition is viewed by the organization as a gross misconduct characterized by sentiments, selfishness, mischief, vindictiveness, absolute extremism or total ignorance of the law.

‘His (Wase’s) exhibited disparagement on democratic priclnciples on the floor of the House is also a pointer to the fact that he lacks all the fundamental leadership qualities to lead the hallowed chamber.

‘His evasive and confrontational posture depicted his ignorance of the law on dual citizenship, fair hearing, humanity and the freedom of association and expression of Nigerian citizens as encoded in the Nigerian constitution.

‘We call on members of the green chamber to compel Hon Ahmed Idris Wase to honourably and voluntarily resign his position as the Deputy Speaker with immediate effect to save the house and Nigeria as a democratic society from a slumbering image,’ the statement read in part.