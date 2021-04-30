From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Fiery Catholic priest and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Ejike Mbaka, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

An erstwhile staunch supporter of President Buhari, the cleric called on the National Assembly to impeach the president if he failed to step down.

Mbaka, who deplored the failure of the Federal Government to curb the spate of banditry, violent crimes and deaths, slammed the president for maintaining silence in the face of attacks by terrorists and bandits on innocent citizens across the country.

“The National Assembly should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign. If members of these two houses do not want to impeach him, and decide to attack me, something worse than what they never imagined will happen to members of the Senate and House of Representatives,” he said.

Mbaka stated this in his homily during his Wednesday service at the Adoration Ground, Enugu. He said more disaster is coming in the days ahead if jobs are not created for teeming youths.

He cited the case of Samuel in the Bible, who anointed Saul as king in Israel, but when he (Saul) failed in his duties, (Samuel) left him to anoint David, to justify his dissent against the Buhari administration.

“I know people will say, Mbaka did you not pray for Buhari, did Samuel not anoint Saul? What are you talking about? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him because he has done well sometimes ago.

“God will ask Nigerians: Nigerians why are you crying? We are crying because our leaders have failed us woefully. If it is in a civilised country, by now, President Buhari will resign. Quote me anywhere and let the whole world hear it. By now, with what is happening, President Buhari should honourably resign. We are crying because we don’t have a shepherd. All those that will fight what I’m saying now will eventually suffer the rot. If you can’t do it, either you resign or you be changed. A good coach cannot watch his team defeated when he has players sitting watching on the bench. Either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.

“This statement is too mysterious and supernatural. I know that people will begin to fight it.

“Gunmen are attacking everybody. Why are you crying Nigerian youths? As I said, overseas has become a dumping ground for our ingenious youths. Young doctors, lawyers, running away from Nigeria? Countries we are better than.

“What is the matter? Nigerians are crying, why? Because there is no security in this country. House of Representatives and the Senate should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign. God is asking what is the matter, I am telling God now, let him change our leaders for us. God is angry with our leaders, from Buhari to the last. God’s anger is upon you, you have failed God.”

He called on church leaders to support rather than attack him as they too were not immune to the challenge of insecurity

“I plead that the church leaders will understand me as a messenger of God and not begin to attack me because the danger is going to affect the church.

“When gunmen begin to strike inside the church, they will begin to kill one man of God or the other or even members of the church, who will go to church again? The priests will loose their jobs, the bishops will loose their jobs. So, you better keep quiet or support what I’m saying.”

He applauded leader of the proscribed Indigenous People’s of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, for standing up against injustice and fighting the course of his people.

“Sorry to go this angle. It may interest you to know that up till today, I don’t know who Kanu is. I have never seen him face to face. Look at my hand on the altar again. But I want to tell you something, wherever he is, may God bless him.

“Because if someone has risen up to shout that his people, his brothers are suffering is it a crime? May the Lord bless his courage.

“What is happening is heart rendering. It is nerve-wrecking. It is mind-blowing. Can our security chiefs and leaders account to us how many Nigerians have died under one month?”