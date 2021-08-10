From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dumnamene Dekor, has urged the incumbent National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, to resign honourably.

Dekor, Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, said there could not be a better time for the Secondus-led PDP to quit than now for a more focused leadership to be put in place.

The federal lawmaker, who was also a one-time Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, and Commissioner of Works, hinged his call for Secondus’ resignation on what he described as heading a “visionless leadership.”

The Ogoni-born politician noted with dismay the ceaseless conflicts, bickering and defections that characterized the Secondus’ administration, positing that the earlier his party leadership is replaced, the better for the PDP.

According to the lawmaker, the PDP is the only hope Nigerians have for survival in view of the economic quagmire the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plunged the country into.

He stressed that PDP could not afford to go in for the 2023 general elections under a leadership that cannot deliver.

Dekor noted that the national PDP leadership as presently constituted, lacks all it takes to reclaim the party’s mandate under the prevailing political realities in the country.

He said: “All we need is a leadership that has grassroots support across the breadth and length of the nation and not a leadership that is polarized. It is, therefore, very imperative to do the needful and this is the time.”

