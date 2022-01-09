From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State chapter has called on Senator Rochas Okorocha, erstwhile governor of the state to resign as senator representing Imo West for alleged unpardonable incompetence as a legislator.

Ex-Governor Okorocha and the APC led-state government of Hope Uzodimma have been at loggerheads over political and other sundry issues.

The party hinged its call for Okorocha’s resignation on what it described as poor and dismal performance in the Senate.

The state chairman of APC, Mr Macdonald Ebere stated this in a statement signed by Cajetan Duke, the publicity secretary of the party in the state.

He said: “Imo people have had enough of Okorocha and his family, who they consider as unfit to occupy any public office in Nigeria anymore given their poor and dismal performance in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Our party condemns without reservations the futile attempt by Senator Rochas Okorocha to vilify the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Arise Television interview with wild claims, accusations, and allegations filled with hate and vehemence.

“Instead of presenting himself as a good ‘presidential material,’ Okorocha is busy carrying on in a brazen manner, marring his chances, rubbishing himself by trying to tarnish the image of Governor Uzodinma with fabricated lies, unsubstantiated accusations, and fabrications like the alleged Hope Strike Force.

“We are aware that Okorocha is a master of Ostrich politics and grandstanding, which he used to deceive Imo people for eight locust-infested years but this time he has failed.

“Indeed, if Okorocha has serious or incriminating evidence against Governor Uzodinma, we thought the best place to report to is the police and not (the) mass media.

“For the umpteenth time, Governor Hope Uzodinma has stated that he has nothing personal against Okorocha but only bent on actualising the mandate of the people.”

The party further called on Okorocha to refrain from his distractions and allow Governor Uzodinma to focus on delivering good governance to Imo people.