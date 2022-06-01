From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), South-South/PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, has called on Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement, yesterday, the elder statesman said the reported outrageous financial inducements of party delegates and cynical dollarization of the electoral process was a strong warning of more likely deleterious outcomes of the 2023 general elections, mainly the presidential, and others.

He said most disturbing was what happened at the special national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja, on Saturday, May 28.

“I followed the live broadcasts of the proceedings keenly until about 12.30 am on Sunday, the 29th. I was quite impressed by the efforts of the convention committee, which was headed by former Senate President, Senator David Mark, and his assistants, particularly, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri. But, sadly, the outcome of the election leaves much to be desired; it was very unjust and rather unwholesome. It will definitely impact severe, adverse ramifications on the future unity of the country.

“I was alarmed by the outrageous and Machiavelli manner in which Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, was so apparently “arranged” to announce his withdrawal from the contest, at the last minute; his speech changed the mood of the event. That was done in order to foist another Northerner as the party’s flag bearer, having regard to the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was the only aspirant from the whole of the North West, which had about 192 delegates at the convention.

“What Tambuwal did was not only dishonourable, but also a serious electoral abnormality and a tragic betrayal of national patriotism for hidebound interests. Another Northern aspirant, Mr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a businessman from Borno State, had, earlier, also suddenly, withdrawn from the contest, citing its obscene monetization as his reason; but we now know better.

“It is now widespread understanding that there were pressures mounted on Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, to also withdraw, while Tambuwal deliberately delayed his action till the last minute. By so doing, unduly swept his North West votes to Atiku Abubakar.

“One can now appreciate the reasons given by Mr Peter Obi for his withdrawal from the PDP, both as a member, and as an aspirant, few days before the party’s primary. And I would think that what he did was, without doubt, in respect, or obedience, to the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum.

“Unfortunately, some aspirants from the South believed that, with the resources and facilities at their disposal, their elders no longer matter, and disregarded with impunity the patriotic advice on the need to be steadfast on the position of the zoning of the presidency to the South.”

