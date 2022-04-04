The Guild of Sports Editors, the umbrella body of managers of sports in the country’s major media organisations, has advised members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to resign from their positions honourably and give the game chance to breathe.

Speaking on the backdrop of the country’s senior national football team, Super Eagles, failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, the editors said the board members would be doing the nation great injustice if they continued to misdirect Nigerian football after last Tuesday’s misadventure.

In a statement signed by the Guild’s Vice President, Adekunle Salami, the editors described the decision to sack members of Super Eagles’ technical crew as diversionary, adding that Nigerian football needed a clean break from the malaise of the last eight years.

“Nigerian football is bigger than any individual and should not be tied to the fortunes of anybody.

“The leadership of the current NFF has ridden on the back of Nigerian football to get to top positions in world football governing body, FIFA, to the detriment of the game.