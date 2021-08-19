After months of alleged sexual harassment of women and indecent behaviour, the governor of the State of New York, United States (US), Andrew Cuomo, has bowed to pressure and stepped aside from his office. His notice of resignation came after a state investigation accused him of having “sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law.” Cuomo, a Democrat, who before now, was hailed as a national hero for his pragmatism in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in his state last year, had faced an impeachment investigation from the New York Assembly’s judiciary committee on the allegations.

The indicting report from the state’s attorney-general’s office had found the allegations from 11 women against Cuomo credible. His victims had alleged that he made sexual comments, inappropriately touched or groped them, and kissed them without consent. Consequently, the embattled governor accepted he might have acted inappropriately around the women.

Cuomo, in throwing in the towel, is perhaps following the example of his predecessor, Elliot Spitzer, who resigned from his position as governor of New York in 2008 due to his complicity in a sexual scandal. Though Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying the impeachment investigation was “politically motivated,” he indicated that he was nonetheless stepping down because he would never want to be unhelpful in any way.” The best way I can help now is if I step aside,” he said. He does not want the controversy to linger and continue to draw back the wheel of governance.

The resignation of Governor Cuomo is a victory for democracy. There is no doubt that with his indictment on indecent behaviour, he was no longer worthy to be in office. He did the right thing in allowing the investigation against him run a full course and not manipulating the process in his favour. We commend his action in stepping aside.

It is instructive that members of his Democratic Party, the President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and more than two-thirds of New York state senators did not try to sweep the allegations under the carpet or shield the governor but joined in calling for his resignation. The Social Democrats in pushing for the governor’s resignation eloquently put in place the principle of the supremacy of the party and the need for strong institutions, as against strong individuals, a common feature of democracy in African. Nigeria and other African countries should learn from the Cuomo saga and its management by members of his party and the American political system.

What happened to Cuomo is a lesson to those who hold public offices. There is a lot that Nigerians and African politicians should learn from Cuomo and his handling of the matter. It is an eye-opener for Nigerian politicians and political parties. Those in public office should be morally upright. Leadership comes with responsibility. It requires office holders to live above board even in their dealings, both public and private.

In advanced democracies, there is no room for impunity. Democracy is about the rule of the law and not the whims of a particular office holder. Our political class must learn from the handling of the Cuomo debacle. Office holders, especially members of the executive arm of government, should take a cue from the development and allow the law to take its course and not resort to invoking the immunity clause when faced with allegations that border on moral impropriety.

Political parties should not treat cases of indecent behaviour against elected officials as “a family affair.” Democracy is about transparency and accountability to the people.

Cuomo’s resignation is not the first time a public office holder has paid dearly for his immoral act in the US. Such allegations of inappropriate sexual liaisons had led to the downfall of many public office holders and business executives in the US. Apart from Cuomo’s predecessor, Governor Elliot Spitzer, former US President, Bill Clinton almost lost his job in 1998 over sex scandal involving him and a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. The salient lesson is that neither the president nor his office is bigger than the American nation. Therefore, the moral lesson is that those in authority must be disciplined over sexual matters.