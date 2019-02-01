By Henry Akubuiro

In the lead up to the 5th Annual Congress/15th Conference of the Nigerian Folklore Society (NFS), with the theme “Resilience and Dynamism in Folklore in the 21st Century”, holding on April 29-30, 2019, at the Idris Abdulkarim Auditorium, National University Commission, Abuja, the association has made a call for papers.

Interested scholars are required to submit a 300 word abstract by 31st March, 2019, with personal details to [email protected]. The subthemes include: Folklore, Cartoon, Animation and Visual Effects; Folklore of Courting and Marriage; Folklore of Children Songs and Games; Folklore and Foodways; Folklore and Medicine.

Others include Ethnomusicology and Popular Music; Folklore, Science Fiction and Fantasy; Internet and Global Folklore; Folklore, Education and Entertainment; Folklore, Street Art, Grafitti and Decorations.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Abuja, is expected to be the keynote speaker; while the commissioned presnters include Prof. Adbulrashid Na Allah, VC, Kwara State University, Malete; and Prof. Afam Ebogu, Department of English Language and Literature, Abia State University, Uturu.

The occasion will be chaired by Prof. Emeritus, Danladi Abdulkadir, while Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Abuja, is the Chief Host. Dr. Bukar Usman, the President, Nigerian Folklore Society, is the Host.

For information regarding conference registration and accommodation, participants are advised to liaise with Prof. Daniel Omotsola of the Nigerian Folklore Society.