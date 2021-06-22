From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged youths in the state to resist attempts by disgruntled persons to sabotage government infrastructural projects in their domain.

Wike stated this, yesterday, during the flag off of 11.6 kilometre Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor said with ongoing flag off and inauguration of various projects ranging from roads, schools, hospitals in rural areas of the state, he has been able to dispel the propaganda by the opposition party that his infrastructural projects were only limited to Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils.

He said the flag off of the Omerelu road project was a fulfilment of the campaign promise he made to the people of area when he was contesting for the position of governor. He urged youths to resist any attempt by some unscrupulous persons to sabotage the road construction and other government projects in the area.

The governor regretted that despite that an indigene of Omerelu communit was one of the most influential commissioners in the administration of his predecessor, that administration heartlessly neglected the community. He said with ongoing flag off and inauguration of projects in all 23 LGAs of the state, he has dismissed insinuations that his administration neglected the riverine and rural parts of the state.

“You promised me that when election comes, you will stand by us, that you will vote for us. Indeed, you voted for us. So, having fulfilled part of your own promise, we must also fulfil part of our own promise.

“I have said the essence of politics is not about the money you make and put in your pocket. The essence of politics is what you are able to attract to your people. I cannot be in government, close to government and cannot attract one infrastructure to my community. Can one man feed everybody? Is it possible? If they give you all the billions and you put in his pocket, that does not mean the community is rich.

“We don’t believe in telling lies on social media. For us, seeing is believing; is there construction going on in Omerelu today? Are we giving you excuses? Are we telling you stories? Are we not doing what we promise you? PDP is the only party that has shown to Nigerians that when we say something, we do it.”

Wike directed the Commissioner of Works to immediately visit Omagwa and Igwuruta communities and evaluate their internal roads to enable government award contract for their construction.