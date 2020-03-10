Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, charged the media, civil society organisations (CSOs), pro-democracy groups, and the Nigerian public to unite against the Social Media Regulatory Bill currently before the Senate.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alleged that the bill was being pushed by anti-democratic individuals in the Presidency, whose objective is to repress the constitutionally guaranteed free speech and foist a dictatorial system on the country.

It urged Nigerians to eschew all political, sectional and religious differences and unite against the social media bill .

The party said it was worrisome that the senate slated the bill for second reading, even when Nigerians had reached a consensus in rejecting the bill, given its underlying fascist intendments.

“It is clear that this bill is part of the anti-democratic moves to further emasculate the 1999 Constitution (as amended) ostensibly as a prelude to foisting a full totalitarianism in our country, where citizens will no longer have the right to freely hold or support opinions. It is obvious that the reason for this bill is to suppress democratic rights and prevent Nigerians, the media, civil society groups, pro-democracy organisations, the opposition and dissenting voices from freely criticising the atrocities, abuses, incompetence, corruption, security compromises, nepotism and general misrule that have pervaded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“The frenzy to pass this bill further exposes the intolerance of the Buhari-led administration as well as the desperation to cover its atrocities for which it is mortally afraid of public criticisms. Our party insists that Nigeria is a democratic state governed by the provisions of our constitution. Our citizens will therefore not allow any attempt by anybody to foist fascist laws tailored to suppress their rights and freedom as a people,” the party said.