Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to resist every form of temptation, unethical conduct and ensure their individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience.

In a statement he issued in Abuja ahead of the weekend’s poll, the INEC boss remained members of the main and adnoc staff that the commission is under pressure to match the expectations of the standard set in the recently concluded Edo state governorship election.

He further cautioned them that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us.

“About three weeks ago, on the eve of the Edo State governorship election, I appealed to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with our established policy.

“Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election. Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on October 10 in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I therefore implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience.

“Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission. Thank you all for your efforts,” the statement read.