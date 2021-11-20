Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has charged 2,000 newly trained officers of the anti-narcotics body to resist every temptation that will make them compromise their duties and responsibilities.

Gen. Marwa gave the charge at the passing out parade of the new officers at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, Plateau State on Friday. He reminded them that they were coming into the agency at a time when the institution was being overhauled to make it more effective and efficient, and as such their months of training at the academy must count through impactful contributions to its goal of ridding Nigeria of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

His words: “You are coming into the agency at an auspicious time when the management has pushed the reset button and commenced the overhaul of the old system and its encumbrances. Your employment coincides with a time we are putting in place all that is necessary to foster the enabling work environment that makes a career in the NDLEA gratifying.

“Having been given the necessary training, we expect you to make your presence count with impact contributions to the achievement of the Agency’s objectives in its campaign against abuse and trafficking of illicit substances. Qualities such as loyalty, discipline and diligence would help you to have a fulfilling career in a paramilitary organisation such as NDLEA.”

Warning them that they would be faced with temptations from the dark world of drug barons and their cartels, Gen. Marwa said the new officers and their senior compatriots must remain upright and patriotic always.

“Your upbringing and the training you have undergone should imbue you with the moral fibre to withstand the lure of filthy lucre, which is the weapon of drug barons. In whatever circumstance you may find yourselves in the course of your careers, think first about the greater good. And always remember that traffickers, barons and cartels are opposing forces with whom you must not have any communion whatsoever. As you take the first major step as anti-narcotic agents, I wish you a successful, fulfilling career in the NDLEA.”

He said the official passing out parade of Narcotic Officers Course 15, 2021, coming barely seven weeks after the passing out of Narcotic Assistants in September, is yet another phase in the rapid evolution of the NDLEA.

