Daniel Kanu

Environmental Rights Action (ERA) has tasked Resident of Lagos to resist the privatization agenda of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

The group said the government was poised to push the water privatization agenda, urging Lagosians to resist it as they did to the previous government of Akinwunmi Ambode.

While giving the charge during the mobilization and sensitization tour of Mushin Local Government Development Council, the group insisted that access to water was a human right and that promotion of any anti-people policy should be resisted.

Jakpor Phillip and Tunji Buhari, who led the tour exercise, told the residents that there was ample evidence that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) which the World Bank was marketing to Lagos government was already a colossal failure in countries where it had been experimented.

“We are on a sensitization tour of different local governments in the state and our objective is to continue to educate Lagosians on the danger ahead by allowing Lagos government to have its way on their secret water privatization deal. On our side and in solidarity with Our Water Our Right campaign Coalition, we will continue to resist this profit-induced, anti-people agenda and we want Lagosians to shine their eyes and rise up to resist this evil. Water is a human right” Jakpor noted.

Buhari told Sunday Sun, that “Our water Our right coalition movement against water privatization will ensure that the underground move by Lagos government to privatize water is resisted with all the strength of the people”.