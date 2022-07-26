The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued the Federal Government two weeks ultimatum to resolve the over five- month strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

The workers union warned that if the demands of ASUU and other universities-based unions are not addressed, it would embark on a nationwide mass action that would make the last year’s youth rally tagged EndSARS look like a child’s play.

The chair of the Lagos state chapter of NLC dropped the hint at the commencement of a two-day solidarity rally with the striking lecturers at the Lagos State secretariat on Tuesday.

The chairman said: “If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be a nationwide mass protest. In fact, the EndSARS protest would be a child’s play.”